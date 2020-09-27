How to maintain your car in the COVID-19 era

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — As many Americans continue to work from home due to COVID-19, many aren’t using their cars as frequently as they used to.

Idle cars may begin to malfunction from infrequent use. Some of the problems that are arising are automotive issues, and even animals beginning to make cars their new homes.

“What we’re seeing a lot of right now are dead batteries, fluid deterioration, and oil sludge,” said Randy Davis, Master Technician at YourMechanic.com. “Rodents will also start building a nest under the hood.”

Davis says that animals look for a place to store their food, and unused cars are the perfect environment for these rodents to hide away and live.

The best way to prevent your car from experiencing automotive problems during the COVID pandemic? Drive around.

“Periodically, I would say 2-3 times per week, I would crank the car, maybe even go drive it a little ways. It needs to get up to fully operating temperature,” he said.

He also says that the car should also be checked routinely, as one would normally if they were driving around frequently.