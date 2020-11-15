How small businesses in Alexandria are handling the holidays this year

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) –The holidays look a bit different this year due to COVID-19 — but how are small businesses going to attract customers and keep them safe?

Amy Rutherford, the owner of Penny Press & Red Barn Mercantile, has been brainstorming since July for new ways to make the holidays simple and safe for her clients. This year, she is adding delivery, gift wrap, and gift boxes to her list of services.

“We’re really trying to make the holidays easy for folks,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford also said that she will be collaborating with local businesses, such as Pacers running store and Sweet Root Village, to do a pop-up for customers.

“We’re really pivoting and trying to engage our community through these pop-ups,” she said.

Above all, Rutherford says that it’s important to shop small this holiday season — especially during a pandemic.

“Supporting your local businesses this holiday season is going to be crucial. It just puts more back into the economy but it also keeps the flavor of your neighborhoods intact. I think we need that more than ever,” said Rutherford.