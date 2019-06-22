How racial, geographic disparities affect cancer treatment

HOOD COLLEGE, Md. (WDVM)–Leaders in the field of cancer research gathered at Hood College for the imaging science and cancer biology symposium, and kicking off the event was the keynote speaker, Otis Brawley, M.D.

“His lecture tonight is entitled, ‘Providing the Benefits of Cancer Science to All Americans,'” said Ethan Dmitrovsky, M.D., president of Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc.

Brawley’s presentation touched on how treatments in cancer research have advanced into the 20th century and how disparities in the human population have impeded said advancements.

“State-by-state disparity. Why — 63% decrease in risk of death from colon cancer for people who live in Massachusetts, 12% for people who live in Mississippi,” asked Brawley.

According to Brawley, disparities such as socioeconomic factors, geography and race have greatly affected how people treat cancer.

“One in four American deaths would go away if we simply worked harder to get every American what we have now,” said Brawley.

While hosted by Hood College, this symposium was a collaboration with Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc.