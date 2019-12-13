How Neal Brown plans to handle West Virginia’s quarterback situation

Neal Brown faces an important decision in the coming weeks that will impact the future of WVU football.

The head coach said he plans to evaluate the play of quarterbacks Austin Kendall and Jarret Doege this month before developing a plan for the road ahead at that position.

Kendall started the first nine games of the season before Doege took over that role and guided the Mountaineers to two wins in their final three games. Regardless, Brown said he’ll take a fair approach as he evaluates the two signal callers.

“I’m gonna go back and really evaluate Austin and Jarret on how they did, and try to take the emotion away from each individual game and just kind of look to see how they managed the offense, how productive they were, decision making and those types of things,” Brown said at his end-of-year press conference Friday. “And then really come into January when our guys get back with kind of a clear plan of what direction we’re going.”

Kendall threw for more yards per game than Doege in 2019, but Doege outperformed his counterpart in completion percentage, efficiency rating and touchdown-to-interception ratio. On the other hand, Kendall quarterbacked West Virginia through the toughest part of its schedule, which included losses to Oklahoma and Baylor, who squared off in the Big 12 title game earlier this month.

Kendall, the Oklahoma transfer, has one year of eligibility remaining, while Doege, who transferred to WVU from Bowling Green, has two years left.