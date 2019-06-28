How local democrats felt about the democratic debate

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–For two nights, democratic voters across the country had their eyes glued to their televisions, hoping to get a better sense as to who to vote for when the primaries roll around.

At the Flying Camel in Hagerstown, the Washington County Democrats hosted a watch party for the debate.

These debates only gave platform to 20 of the 24 democratic candidates.

The four candidates who didn’t meet the campaign funding threshold or receive at least 1 percent of support in the polls are: