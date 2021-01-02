How fitness trends are expected to evolve as we enter 2021

UNITED STATES (WDVM) — If your New Year’s resolution was to get in fit, you’re not alone, by a large margin. 2020 was a long year for many, so people are excited to not only be done with it but also to create a fresh start.

The focus of 2020 was staying healthy, and the year put personal well-being at the forefront of many people’s minds. And in a survey done by findyourtrainer.com (Fyt), it was found that 75% of people intend to work out more in the new year.

“Coronavirus really made people reevaluate the importance of fitness and taking care of their bodies,” said David Hung, Fyt founder and CEO. “I think with the pandemic making ‘work from home’ a permanent thing, we’re seeing that ‘work out from home’ is also gonna be a permanent trend.”

While the study found that 80% of participants intend to work out from home, at least for the beginning of the year, not everyone is convinced that people will stay away from the gym for long.

“People go there because they have other people that have the same goals,” said Justin Yourtee, owner of the Anytime Fitness located in Hagerstown, Md. “Everybody is in the [same] mindset here and wants to help each other to achieve their goals. You’re not gonna find that at home. You’re not gonna find camaraderie in your house because you’re by yourself watching a video.”

It will definitely take some time before gyms are back to normal due to COVID-19 restrictions, that doesn’t seem to be stopping clients.

“I am worried about the restrictions basically limiting how many people we can have in here. We are seeing a lot of leads coming in of people interested in joining,” said Yourtee.

Wherever the general public decides is the best place to break a sweat, experts are optimistic about apparent shifts in the way people think about exercise and fitness.

“People are realizing it’s not about a number on a scale. It’s not about losing ‘x’ amount of weight,” said Hung. “But really, fitness is intimately tied to my health, and my happiness.”

Hung is also looking forward to seeing how the goals and ideals of the survey participants change over the coming months.