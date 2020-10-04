How COVID-19 has changed child birth in the U.S.

Experts have seen an increase in virtual health care, post-partum depression and at-home births.

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Becoming a mother is life-changing enough, but throwing a pandemic on top of it has created an elevated level of anxiety for new mothers — and new changes to health care.

WDVM spoke with Tara Campbell Lussier, Founder of Arrow Birth. She says that there have been many changes in how pregnant women are giving birth and receiving health care.

“A lot of women are choosing to give birth at home, due to the restrictions of who can be in the hospital room,” said Lussier.

Pregnant women are also making the switch to virtual Zoom calls to receive their prenatal and post-partum care — a concept that Lussier says, rarely happened before the pandemic.

“The trends that I’ve seen is a lot of shift towards virtual health care for one, and virtual support services,” she said. “As far as the birth itself, people are spending less time in hospitals, they’re typically laboring at home.”

Another upsetting trend is the uptick in anxiety and post-partum depression that mothers are feeling during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I just read a study the other day, and it’s like a quarter of women are experiencing some sort of post-partum depression or anxiety, and that number is up to almost fifty percent for women in poverty, which is heartbreaking,” said Lussier.

Another new concept is hospitals investing in virtual technology, such as iPads, to allow doulas to be present at the time of birth.

If there is any advice Lussier can give to new moms during this time, it’s to find their support system.

“I always tell people, find your tribe,” she said. “Surround yourself with positivity, and that’s really going to help you navigate this new normal.”