How Coronavirus patients with diabetes are suffering physically & financially

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The second-most common underlying condition coronavirus patients have is diabetes, which also means a higher risk for death.

Tracy D. Brown, CEO of the American Diabetes Association, says that COVID-19 has put a spotlight on the difficulties people with the disease face, both physically and financially.

Those financial burdens have been magnified. Some are rationing their insulin, or even forfeiting it altogether. That might make them even more at risk for contracting COVID-19.

“With an underlying condition like diabetes, potentially your immune system is weakened, so that is why it is so important for people with diabetes to take care and manage it. You give yourself the opportunity to not have the poor outcomes like hospitalization or death.” Tracy D. Brown

Brown says the United States might be able to reduce the number of people with diabetes if the country addresses the inequities in American health care, and making sure that every citizen has access to proper medication, care and food.

“These inequities have downstream impact on access to care, quality of life…and when you look at these social disparities of health, those things relate to high correlation with diabetes,” said Brown.

If you are suffering with diabetes during COVID-19, Brown says to reach out to the American Diabetes Association.