Washington County (Wdvm.) Around 2:00 a.m. Washington County Fire and Rescue responded to a call of neighbors hearing a loud explosion on barkdoll road. Franklin County crews help assist Washington County Fire and Rescue team, as a fire broke out on 14510 Barkdoll road. There has been no confirmation on if there was an explosion or what caused the fire and no reported injuries or fatalities at this time. We will continue to bring you the latest news online and on air as new information is presented.
House Fire caused by unknown explosion on Barkdoll Road.
