House bill introduces charter schools to the Mountain State

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM)–West Virginia could see charter schools soon now that House Bill 206 passed in the Senate with 18 votes to 16.

Under HB 206, teachers and school service personnel will receive pay raises. This will also insert additional funding for student support services and introduce three charter schools to the state—a controversial topic that many teachers have voiced opposition to.

However, according to the bill, the creation of a charter school would be dependent on the approval from the residing county’s board of education.

“We did place a cap on the number of schools. Three during the first three years, and then following reports to the legislature as far as the progress of those schools, the cap would increase by three, each subsequent three years,” said Paul Espinosa, House Majority Whip.

Governor Jim Justice tweeted his support of the bill, stating, “I look forward to signing it.”