Hospice of the Panhandle pays tribute to its many volunteers

Hospice of the Panhandle is paying tribute to its many volunteers who have helped during the challenging pandemic to serve patients.

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — During the pandemic, getting workers for health care settings has been a challenge. That is not an exception for hospice of the eastern panhandle, but a thriving corps of volunteers — more than 200, in fact — has generously helped deliver services for hospice patients.

Making masks has been a big project for the volunteers, along with making “memory bears” for families of the patients. Even pitching in with important administrative services at the facility. Katrina Stevens, the volunteer coordinator at Hopsice of the Panhandle, explained why many of their volunteers have been committed to hospice in the eastern panhandle region.

“They’ve been a caregiver, for example,” said Stevens. “They’ve been a family affected by hospice. Or they’ve just heard in the community how hospice touches lives and they just want to be a part of an organization that believes in mission and vision and gives back.”

Hospice of the Panhandle is giving special recognition in a ceremony Thursday to their many volunteers who have served for five or more years. Some have been volunteers for twenty years.