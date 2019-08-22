Hope on the Square brings the community of Hagerstown together

There is free dinner, inflatables and children's activities, a prayer area, along with health services and a job fair for adults.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Hope on the Square has kicked off their annual event for the third year in a row on Wednesday evening in Hagerstown.

The event was held at University Plaza to accommodate the anticipated crowd.

There is free dinner, inflatables and children’s activities, a prayer area, along with health services and a job fair for adults.

Multiple local churches came together to make this event possible as a way to bring the community together and meet the physical needs of the area.

Elektra Coleman, an 11-year-old, was there at the event with her Father. She said she had a great time.

“Well, there is a giant bouncy house slide. I’ve done it twice and can’t wait to do it again,” said Coleman.

Coleman said everyone should attend the event, “because it is the best, they have free food, they have a fire truck. It is awesome,”

The event will continue on Thursday and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and is free to the public.