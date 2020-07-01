Hood College to use $2.2 million grant to increase diversity in counseling program

Hood College plans to use a $2.2 million dollar federal grant to increase diversity in the master’s clinical mental health counseling program.

Officials say the federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration will be used to increase diversity for the college’s master’s program in clinical mental health counseling.

“The history of western psychology is not the best, if we’re being generous, in terms of working with people from marginalized backgrounds or people of color, people from other cultures,” explained director for the clinical mental health counseling master’s program, Andrew Campbell, “We’re going to put an effort into providing care for those communities that have been historically ignored by the psychological fields.”

The funding will go towards strengthening recruitment and graduation rates of students from disadvantaged backgrounds, including minorities through scholarships and added services.

“With the effort to provide for their tuition and a lot of their living expenses…the goal of our program with the grant is specifically to increase the numbers of individuals from economically and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds,” Campbell added.

Campbell add that program leaders will be visiting schools in areas like Baltimore and Washington D.C. to speak with prospective students. The goal is to begin enrolling students from diverse backgrounds in the upcoming fall semester.

The grant will be dispersed over the next five years.