Hood College hosts annual World Food Day celebration

The event is to raise awareness about food insecurity

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Hood College held its annual World Food Day event to raise awareness about food insecurity.

According to the USDA, 15 million households in the U.S. are considered food insecure. Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III, the founder of the Black Church Food Security Network, served as the guest speaker at the event. He talked about the importance of food in society.

Dr. Brown says many people believe having access to food is the main problem, but he adds the problem is deeper than that.

“Access is just a symptom of a deeper problem. The deeper problem comes from when we decenter farmers, where we put profit over everything else. Not only do farmers suffer, but also the environment is strained,” said Brown.

This was Hood College’s ninth year having a World Food Day event.