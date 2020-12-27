Homes, businesses get festive for Emmitsburg decorating contest

EMMITSBURG, Md (WDVM) – Emmitsburg homes and businesses can be seen decorated from top to bottom in holiday cheer for the annual holiday decorating contest.

Participants can win a cash prize of up to $75 if they win most decorative, most traditional or best business. Town Clerk Madeline Shaw said they pick members of the town to serve as judges for the competition. “What they do is go out with their family or whoever they want, and they drive around and look at all the houses,” Shaw said. “And they have a one-page sheet they fill out where they say their votes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd for each category.”

Kristy Shriner with Emmitsburg’s Carriage House Inn said of all years to get jolly, 2020 was the year to do it. “You ever just pass by lights and just smile for a minute?” Shriner said. “It’s a nice warm feeling and if you can do that for more people, the better.”

The winners for the decorating contest have not been declared yet, but the town said they will announce it sometime in the coming weeks.