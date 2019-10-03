Homeowners are learning about the benefits of going solar

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Some residents in the Tri-State region are learning about the benefits of going solar and saving energy.

Solar United Neighbors, a nonprofit, held an informational session Wednesday in Frederick, Md. The goal of the meeting was to inform homeowners about joining a co-op.

By joining the co-op, they’ll have additional resources and receive discounts when getting their solar panels installed. Solar United Neighbor officials say even though the homeowners have to put out money initially to have the solar panels installed, they save more in the long run.

“You’re looking at savings on your monthly energy bill, actually the solar panels paying themselves off usually within 7 to 10 years. They last for at least 25 years, and are warrantied in some ways for 20 to 25 years,” said Lauren Barchi, Maryland Program Director for Solar United Neighbors.

Wednesday evening was the first of three informational sessions the Solar United Neighbors will have.