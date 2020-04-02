Home-renter urges others to help make a “Home for Heroes”

"They are taking care of our families, so we should be taking care of theirs."

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM)– In the mountains of West Virginia, a homeowner is inviting first responders and paramedics to stay over, free of charge.

“My daughter is on the front line and she made the decision to rent a house closer to the hospital because she didn’t want to potentially bring the virus home to her family.” said Home for Heroes Creator Jackie Clark.

As a concerned American citizen, Clark understands the worries of first responders exposing their own families to the coronavirus and is offering only local essential personnel to stay at her empty rental homes, free of charge. Thus, opening up what she’s called “Home for Heroes.”

“They can save a doctor’s family, a fireman’s family, a nurse’s family, save even a hospital cleaner’s family and so it goes on,” said Clark. “Everybody is giving out masks to a hero, how about house a hero.”

Clark is hoping home-renters will join her mission to help take care of first responders across the nation, so they can turn around and help the community during the pandemic.

“We are all in this together and it makes no difference what our age is, what our socioeconomic class is nothing, we are all stuck in this together and everybody’s gotta give what they can give,” said Clark.

If you are a local first responder and are in need of a separate housing location to keep your family safe, visit vrbo.com/419811 for Clark’s home.