Home Front hosts barbeque for first responders

First event aimed to support local heroes in the community.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, there was a free barbecue at West Oaks Farm Market in Winchester for first responders, teachers, nurses and military personnel.

The barbeque was hosted by Home Front, which is a group of local real estate industry professionals who aim to support local heroes in the community.

Home Front recognizes the needs of those who serve and offer them discounted services when buying or selling a home.

“I’m actually in my history a registered nurse and so we really wanted something that would honor those types of people,” says Integrity Home Mortgage Corporation mortgage loan originator Ross Lehman.

This was their first event and they hope to have more in the future.



