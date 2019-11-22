Holiday meal comes early at Fort Detrick

The annual holiday lunch meal is an opportunity for commands at the installation to thank soldiers, civilian employees

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The holidays are still a couple of weeks away, but at Fort Detrick, the beloved holiday food came early.

On Friday, commanders at the U.S. Army installation served up turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and more at the annual holiday meal.

Enough food was made to feed the dozens of military members and employees of the department of defense that work on-base.

Organizers say the meal brings everyone together to celebrate all the work they put in.

“The installation has so many different jobs that people are doing on a daily basis. They’re kind of dispersed everywhere so this is the one opportunity every year that we get to bring everybody in in one location. This gives us the opportunity to honor that work here on the installation,” explained Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Sprugner.

Enough food was served to feed more than 250 military members and Fort Detrick employees.