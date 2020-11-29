Holiday market opens in Victura Park

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — If you are headed into D.C., you may notice that Victura Park has turned into a winter market.

The event features a line up of local artists and specialized vendors. Seasonal drinks such as spiked cider and hot chocolate will be available, as well as other pre-packaged foods to take home as gifts.

Hand sanitizer and masks will be available throughout the market to keep guests safe. The event is an opportunity to support local craftsmen while enjoying some holiday cheer.



“We decided to turn this space into an open air, outdoor beer and wine garden where folks who have been stuck at home all this time can come out and reconnect with family and friends safely,” said Mykl Wu, communications director. “When the holiday season came, we said, why not help out the local vendors help out small businesses and invite them out here?”



The market will run through Dec. 20th.