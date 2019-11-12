Hogan, Northam announce plans to build new American Legion Bridge

Part of the plan includes Virginia completing 90 miles of managed lanes and Maryland improving the span of I-495 from the Potomac River to the I-95 N interchange.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) and Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Va.) announced collaborative plans to build a new American Legion Bridge and improve I-495, the Capital Beltway.

The project is called the Capital Beltway Accord. Maryland owns 79 percent of the bridge, Virginia owns 21 percent. The plans for the bridge include express toll lanes and a pedestrian and bike crossway.

“The problems of the region cannot truly be solved unless our states work together to address this interstate highway system as a whole,” Hogan said.

During the announcement at 2019 Capital Region Transportation Forum in Washington Tuesday morning, Hogan said that if nothing is done to address the issue of traffic in the region, residents could expect to see a 74 percent increase in traffic time by 2040.

BREAKING: Md. Gov. Hogan and Va. Gov. Northam have announced plans for a new American Legion Bridge and plans to improve I-495. The plan looks to decrease traffic time and carbon emissions, while improving quality of life for those in Maryland and Virginia. @WDVMTV — Randi Bass (@WDVMRandiB) November 12, 2019

Hogan says the current state of Capital Beltway traffic congestion costs the region $1.7 billion annually.

They hope to break ground in 2022.