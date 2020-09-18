Heroines of Washington Celebrates Two Decades of Giving Back

WASHINGTON, DC (WDVM) — March of Dimes is celebrating their 20th anniversary of the Heroines of Washington Awards.

The Heroines of Washington Awards is given to professional working women who also perform extraordinary acts of community service. Every year there is an event to honor these women, but due to COVID-19, everything will be virtual. This provides the opportunity for the celebration to be open to the public and a chance for people to learn more about March of Dimes.

Instead of brining in a new group of heroines, March of Dimes decides to just honor the 126 past heroines. Although the event is free, there are still opportunities to support their mission. You can support march of dimes by contributing with a Fund The Mission gift as a tribute to a working woman you know doing amazing work in the community.

For more information, visit their website.