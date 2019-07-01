Heritage Days teaches locals about Montgomery County history

This annual event is educational for more than one reason

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Heritage Days is an opportunity for people to come out and see Montgomery County’s history for free as some exhibits around the area are only open this weekend.

One of over 40 sites included in the event is the Beall-Dawson house. This location is important because women owned the property says Executive Director Matt Logan from Montgomery History.

Logan says during the 1800s it was unheard of and now that we fast forward to today, visiting the Beall-Dawson house and other historical locations reminds us how far we have come.

“You have to understand where you came from,” says Logan, “in order to understand not only where you are now and how far we have come but also where we are headed. “

The Beall-Dawson house stood during the Civil War, and has been maintained since then.