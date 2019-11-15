Here’s what’s coming up on The Neal Brown Show episode 14

The Mountaineers are back on the road to take on the Kansas State Wildcats led by first-year head coach Chris Klieman. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley will bring you the latest on the Mountaineers starting at 9 a.m. ET.

In the two part Coaches Corner segments, Coach Brown and Tony look back at the loss against Texas Tech in week 11. Brown discusses the troubles with both the offense and the defense in that game. He also dives into preparing for taking on the Kansas State Wildcats, and what changes need to be made to compete with them. Tony and Coach Brown also discuss Chris Klieman coming in as head coach and inheriting a team with players with lots of football experience.

Nick and Anjelica recap last week’s game against Texas Tech, featuring sound from Coach Brown at the podium during his press conference after the game. They also look ahead to the match-up against Kansas State, and give you their keys to a win against the Wildcats, Then, they look ahead for the remainder of the Mountaineer’s schedule in the Central Van & Storage Moving Ahead Schedule.

Reuben Jones has been a key player for the Mountaineer defense. A transfer from Michigan, Jones had his doubts about continuing his football career. After coming to West Virginia he found his perfect fit and a family that brought him in with open arms. He discusses how he feels like he can be himself playing for the Mountaineer. In this week’s Life of a Mountaineer from WVU Athletics, we take a look at Jones’ life and his dance moves.

In this week’s Wolf’s Den, Wolfman breaks down film from the game against Texas Tech.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.



The entire station selection is listed below:

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from West Virginia Illustrated brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2019 season for the Mountaineers.