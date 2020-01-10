Here’s what’s coming up on The Bob Huggins Show this week

In this week’s episode of the Bob Huggins Show, we catch up with Coach Huggins, chat with ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla and talk going up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Warren Baker bring you the latest on the Mountaineers leading up to tip-off.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Huggins discuss the Mountaineers being 1-1 at the start of conference play. Huggins says his team is “resilient” after getting a win over Oklahoma State following their

Huggins touches on the trouble the team is facing at the charity stripe. Tony and Coach will also discuss going up against national championship runner-ups Texas Tech in Morgantown on Saturday Jan. 11th. All this and more coming up on the two-part Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica break down the Mountaineer’s performance at the start of conference play. They discuss the highs and the lows of both games against Kansas and Oklahoma State, and then give you their keys to a win against the Red Raiders, sponsored by Astorg Auto of Charleston. Nick will preview other Big 12 matchups and take a look at where the Mountaineers stack up in both the conference standings and the AP Top 25. They will also look ahead to the Mountaineers’ upcoming schedule in the Central Van & Storage Moving Forward Road Ahead Schedule.

Anjelica catches up with ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla to get his take on this year’s Mountaineer squad — and let’s just say, the Mountaineers were a completely different team the last time we caught up with him.

In this week’s Courtside with Bake, Warren Baker gives his analysis on the start of conference play. Bake assigns his homework of the week for the Mountaineers, including improving free throw shooting.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.



