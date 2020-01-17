Here’s what’s coming up on The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 6

The Mountaineers are on the road this weekend to face the Kansas State Wildcats. The Bob Huggins Show hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Warren Baker are bringing you the latest on Mountaineer hoops leading up to tip-off on Saturday Jan. 18th at 2 p.m. ET.

Tony and Coach Huggins reflect on the home wins this week for the Mountaineers against Texas Tech and TCU. They also take a look at which Mountaineer players have improved and are becoming leaders out on the court in this week’s Coaches Corner presented by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica join the program to give you their weekly analysis in the ‘Eer to ‘Eer segment. This week, they discuss the Big 12 home opener win against Texas Tech and the win over TCU, then they preview their matchup with the Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum.

Coach Huggins and Tony will sit down for a bonus segment to discuss the upcoming Bob Huggins Fish Fry. The Fish Fry will be held on Friday Jan. 24 at the Mylan Park Event Center. Proceeds go to the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment Fund and Remember the Miners Scholarship Fund. This year, Huggins will be joined by special guest Rod Thorn. Tickets are still available for purchase, for more information visit bobhugginsfishfry.com.

Join Warren Baker for his weekly analysis in this week’s Court-Side with Bake. Find out what homework Bake has assigned for the Mountaineers this week coming up this weekend.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and air times for this week’s episode.



The entire station selection is listed below:

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Bob Huggins Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from West Virginia Illustrated brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2019 season for the Mountaineers.