Hedgesville citizens want answers to West Virginia highway department plans for Route 9 in their Berkeley County town

Residents in Hedgesville, W.Va. are concerned that these oak trees could be cut down as part of plans by the West Virginia Division of Highways to widen Route 9 in Berkeley County.

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County’s rapid growth in Berkeley County is creating traffic problems. Citizens along Route 9 in Hedgesville are looking to the West Virginia Department of Highways for answers on how to address the congestion from all the motorists.

Some said they would especially like to have a line of communication with the department. Right now, though, there are just many unanswered questions.

Brandon Smith has a dental practice in town and is concerned the Highways Department plans may “compromise the historic integrity, safety and property values in the town of Hedgesville.”

Dennis Donaldson serves on the Hedgesville council and is worried about “pedestrian safety. I mean we do have school children, walking the streets in the morning, going to school. Other pedestrians.”

Former State Delegate Larry D. Kump (R – Berkeley & Morgan Counties) is advising the community. Town leaders are also reaching out to Governor Jim Justice for help.