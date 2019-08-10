Hearty Pet celebrates 13 years of business

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hearty Pet in Hagerstown celebrated their 13th year by having an anniversary bash Saturday afternoon.
This year was pirate themed where furry friends came out to get treats, toys and more. Officers from the local police department took time to come out and give the crowd K-9 demonstrations. They also had an open same day adoption where families were able to adopt cats and dogs. Hearty Pet says they are dedicated to keeping animals safe and healthy.
“We are local and we always encourage people to shop local so this is family owned and operated so when I say that its family owned and operated the owners are family we don’t consider you customers, you’re family,” Ryan Thomas said, the brand manager of Hearty Pet. Employees say they are excited to see what happens through years to come.
