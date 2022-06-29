Skip to content
DC News Now | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
92°
Washington, DC
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
US & World News
Roe v. Wade
Politics
Washington, DC
Virginia
Maryland
West Virginia
Crime
Entertainment
Life
Health News
Coronavirus
Travel News
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
inFOCUS
Mental Health Break
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
AAA worker hit, killed while refueling disabled van
Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt steps down as DC director of …
Trio of Ferrari LaFerrari prototypes heads to auction
US pharmacists can now prescribe Pfizer’s COVID pill
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Weather Radar
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Washington Commanders
Baltimore Ravens
Washington Nationals
Baltimore Orioles
Washington Capitals
Washington Wizards
Maryland Sports
Washington, DC Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Community
Pawesome Pets
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
Best & Brightest
Gift of Giving Back
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Contests
The FRIENDS™ Experience Sweepstakes
Best & Brightest
Free Pizza Friday
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Health News
BA.5 variant is ‘Houdini’ of COVID, doctor says
Top Health News Headlines
FDA temporarily suspends order banning sales of Juul
Hundreds of monkeypox vaccines filled within minutes
How your body’s ‘clock’ linked to heart attacks, …
Advocates warn US could lose control on monkeypox
Onions sold in 5 states recalled
These states have reported the most monkeypox cases
More Health News
Monkeypox patient opens up about his ordeal
Man contracts ‘super gonorrhea’ on overseas trip
When can I travel after testing positive for COVID?
CDC: Deadly listeria outbreak tied to Florida
How White House plans to control monkeypox outbreak
Here’s how US contained monkeypox in 2003
Virginia adds 5 monkeypox cases to statewide count
Coronavirus
BA.5 variant is ‘Houdini’ of COVID, doctor says
New omicron subvariant now most of US COVID cases
Many won’t rely on virtual services after COVID
When can I travel after testing positive for COVID?
WV National Guard’s federal COVID-19 mission to end
WV Governor Jim Justice giving COVID-19 update
What is ‘COVID-19 rebound’? CDC explains
Can you test negative for COVID and still have it?
View All Coronavirus
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Highland Park suspect contemplated second shooting
Where people in West Virginia are moving to most
West Virginia police chase ends in shootout
All remaining beagles to be transferred to shelters
Picking up after tornado touchdown in Bowie
Trending Stories
Highland Park suspect contemplated second shooting
Where people in West Virginia are moving to most
West Virginia police chase ends in shootout