Health, wellness groups come together for festival

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – Over a dozen health and wellness vendors and organizations set up in downtown Silver Spring for the Health Expo and Dance Fitness Festival Sunday.

Traditional and new medicines were represented at the festival.

The African American Health Program was there providing free glucose and blood pressure testing, along with free HIV testing for anyone who came by their booth. A teen told WDVM about his experience with the organization.

“I’m here with the African American Health Program, we usually check African Americans, but we check all kinds of people, some coming from Jamaica and America. We test people that don’t eat healthy and people who don’t have good blood pressure. You meet a lot of people, it’s very diverse here, you meet African-Americans, you meet Asians, you meet all types of people,” said 13-year-old Amedu Bah.

The festival ran from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Veterans Plaza.