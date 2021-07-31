Health professionals forced to throw away vaccine doses

MADISON, WV (WOWK) – At the start of the pandemic, people were rushing to line up to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and even waiting weeks. Now, that’s no longer the case, as many health professionals and pharmacists are forced to waste precious doses of vaccines with no arms to put them in.

Many pharmacies like Miller Brothers Pharmacy in Madison, are experiencing the same problem.

“I had even reached out to other pharmacies and other colleagues at other pharmacies and saying ‘Hey, what are you guys doing when you only have seven arms ready, and you have three doses? They’re like, we just toss them,’ Shawn Miller, Owner and Pharmacist at Miller Brothers Pharmacy said.

Once a vile has been opened, it has up to 12 hours to be used until it goes bad.

“The last time we ordered was three weeks ago. So, we’ve had 100 doses, over a three-week period,” Miller said.

Miller says those doses may not go to waste with the more contagious delta variant spreading throughout the state.

“I think with the delta variant on the up rise and with a lot of things getting open back up, we’re seeing more and more concerns. We’re answering more questions over the telephone,” Miller said.

Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh says the delta variant has 1000 times more concentration in the airways of people than the first virus.

“The delta variant, like cigarette smoke, that air has enough concentration of virus that people have been affected that way. So, one person walking through a shopping mall infected 20 other people,” Dr. Marsh said.

Health experts are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, so more vaccine doses don’t go to waste.

“We’ve hit a point where all of our patients have been vaccinated. We’ve been trying to promote it, you know, in the community either by Facebook ads or by social media, but it’s getting really hard to get rid of,” Miller said.

Miller says he and his staff try to set up as many appointments before opening a vile, but they also don’t turn away walk-ins, which also contributes to vaccines going to waste.