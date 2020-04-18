Head-on vehicle collision in Boonsboro

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boonsboro, Md. (WDVM) — A two-vehicle head-on crash occurred around 9:00 pm Friday on the intersection of Old National Pike and Benevola Church Road in Boonsboro.

According to Washington County Md Fire Calls Facebook page, three victims have been confirmed to be transported to the hospital. Two of these being trauma patients, one with a possible skull fracture. No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories