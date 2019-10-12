HCC receives donation from local lions club for 2019 STEM festival

The donation went towards the programmatic funding of the festival.

HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — Hagerstown Community College was packed with children of all ages for the 2019 STEM festival.

The community college recently received $2,500 from the Hagerstown Lions Club.

“Hagerstown lions club is a service club, any funds we raised are returned to the community…we see this as a part of the children and young adult literacy and education objective,” said Brooks McBurney.

The donation went towards the programmatic funding of the festival. There were bottle launcher events, virtual reality, and robotics for the public to experience. This festival is also part of a statewide STEM festival.

“The donation allows us to make it bigger and better. We want families to come out and have fun,” said Christine Ohl-Gigliotti

Maryland STEM Festival.