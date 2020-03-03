HCC Baseball Coach inducted into MSABC Hall-of-Fame

"Coaching these young men has been one of the biggest blessings of my life."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– It takes a special kind of a person to coach athletics, nevertheless a journey that’s lasted for 20 seasons.

“You know, I’ve always thought of the Hall of Fame as something on down the line, but it’s a very nice honor,” said Hagerstown Community College Head Coach Scott Jennings.

Hagerstown Community College’s Head Coach Scott Jennings was inducted into the Maryland State Association of Baseball Coaches Hall-of-Fame. Coach Jennings has led Hawk baseball players through the game for two decades.

“It’s an awesome recognition,” said HCC Pitching Coach T.J. Hose. “He needed it, he’s been a part of this game for 40 plus years, as a player and coach and done tremendous things in this community. People know how he plays the game and expects his players to play the game the right way.”

Coaches and players enjoyed chiming in on Coach Jennings’ successes, but they said what makes his game different is the amount of respect he demands from his team.

“There’s not a lot of guys that can see they have 1,000 wins, let alone 600 at one school,” said HCC Hitting Coach Eric Schanzenbacher. “He deserves every bit of it, he’s had a lot of players and coaches come through here and play for him and I’m lucky enough to be one of both.”

Coach Jennings played for HCC in 1977-1978 and has dedicated 40 years of his life to the game. However, Jennings said it’s been the biggest blessing of his life.

“Constantly being around the players and the coaches, that’s the reward,” said Jennings. “You see how players go on with their lives even without baseball, they become dads, grandfathers even and how successful they are in their careers.”

Jennings and his HCC Baseball Team is heading to Florida on Wednesday to kick off their 20-20 season.