Hawkeye Hotels offering free or discounted rooms to Front Line Workers

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– If front line workers are concerned about exposing their families to the coronavirus, Hawkeye Hotels are offering free or discounted rooms across the country, including the Martinsburg and Winchester areas.

The exact rates vary based on brand, hotel, market and need but they are significantly reduced so front line workers feel like help is now on their side.

Hawkeye hotels instruct their staff to wash their hands every 20 minutes and every public work area is cleaned every two hours, on top of regularly cleaning hotel rooms. Rooms are still open to non-essential personnel as well.

“We are here to help those front line workers and our community any way we can,” said Spokesperson Allison Ordman. “We are providing these folks with a safe, clean place to sleep, rest, recharge, and if necessary, some folks are preferring to isolate from their families and these are all things we can easily provide.”

Front line workers are welcome to have their families stay with them and the rooms are available until at least May 31st, but the end date is pending. For more information on where to find these specific Hawkeye Hotels, visit https://www.hospitalityonline.com/hawkeye-hotels/location