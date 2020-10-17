“Harvest Party” allows VA residents to celebrate October Wine Month at home or in-person

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam is asking Virginia residents to raise a wine glass to toast the 32ns annual October Virginia Wine Month.

This year’s Harvest Party celebrations were held on Saturday to celebrate the 312 local wineries in the state. There was a virtual opttion to allow residents to safely celebrate from their homes.

Socially-distant activities were also held at vineyards, featuring local food truck, live music and restaurants serving food pairings with the wines.

The Virginia wine industry generates an estimated $1.37 billion in economic impact, and has created over 8,000 jobs for Virginia residents.

In a press release, the Governor said he encourages everyone to celebrate.

“I am delighted to continue the annual traditions of raising a glass to celebrate the quality diversity and distinction of our wine,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “I invite residents and visitors to see for themselves what makes Virginia a top wine destination, and explore all that the Commonwealth’s wineries have to offer.”

Festivities will run until the end of October. You can find upcoming events here.