Harpers Ferry town council ready to proceed with Hilltop House deliberations

HARPERS FERRY. W.Va. (WDVM) — A test of wills is playing out in the eastern panhandle town of Harpers Ferry.

Mayor Wayne Bishop opposes Hilltop House. He maintains the state has usurped the town’s jurisdiction over the project by designating it part of a “tourist development zone.” At this week’s council meeting Mayor Bishop insisted a review of a legal document connected to the project be postponed until it could be more thoroughly considered.

But Nancy Singletown Case, newly elected to council, says she wants everyone on the same page in deliberations.

“I think many of us on the council were looking to him [Mayor Bishop] for his expert guidance,” Case says. “Where was he? He left. You know, all of us on the town council, we can learn together better than we can alone. And that’s what we did. We sat there for the next two hours and together, with the expert guidance of our legal counsel, we moved forward.”

Councilman Christian Pechuekonis maintains the entire council has been paying careful attention to the legal fine print of the project and his colleagues are taking every facet into consideration.

“We’re working on a street agreement,” says Pechuekonis. “That will be a huge hurdle in these negotiations.”

In the view of Councilwoman Case, the mayor wants to delay things. She says the council is being patient and doing its due diligence. It is what is expected of public officials, she says.



“For as long as I have known Wayne Bishop,” says Case, “he has deployed many tactics to delay this hotel. One has always been ‘the expert guidance’ that’s needed. And we have to take the time for ‘expert guidance.’ But, you know, our expert was right there in the room with us.”



The current council has been considering the matter for nine weeks. The next meeting council is on January 4.