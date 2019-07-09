Breaking News
Harpers Ferry residents file election law violation complaint over provisional ballots not being counted

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM)– Some Harpers Ferry residents say they have filed an election law violation complaint with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

In late June, while votes were re-counted, six provisional ballots were thrown out. These voters say their ballots should count, because their votes were tossed due to a clerical error. The voter registry mistakenly listed that they live in Bolivar, even though they live in Harpers Ferry. However, the mayor says the council was simply following the rules when they threw out the ballots.

“The town council was presented information regarding those ballots, and they made a decision based on the guidelines and information that they had to either receive, accept or deny and that was the decision that they made,” said Wayne Bishop Harpers Ferry mayor.

“I never liked this had anything like this happened before. It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve seen in my life. And I got so frustrated, I called an election commission office last week and said what’s going on here,” said Linda McCarty, a Harpers Ferry resident whose provisional ballot was thrown out.

Separately, two candidates who lost have contested the election and are claiming the town counted ballots from a few non-Harpers Ferry residents.

