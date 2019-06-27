Harpers Ferry recount echoes the same results

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) –The residents of Harpers Ferry spent Wednesday night recounting the non-provisional ballots for their town council elections.

The results of the recount echoed the results from the June 11 election, with Barbara Humes at 91, Jay Oremack with 87, Hardy Johnson with 85, and both Christian Pechuekonis and Charlotte Thompson both at 84 votes.

Candidates have 48-hours to request another recount and 10-days to challenge the election altogether.

“A challenge will be basically a court proceeding with the town council serving as the judge,” said Kevin Carden, town recorder. “And each side, there will be a basically an appellate and a defendant, and the appellate can ask to have the provisional ballots reconsidered.”

According to Cardin, candidates can challenge the election based on any discrepancy found during the election.