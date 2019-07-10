Harpers Ferry man charged for filming underage girl

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, man has been charged for illegally filming an underage girl in a dressing room.

Daniel Walter, 29, has been charged with one count of visual surveillance with prurient intent.



On May 25, deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of harassment at the J.C. Penney on Buckeystown Pike in Frederick, Maryland.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim said she alerted her mother after seeing a cell phone peering through the underside of her dressing room.

A witness saw the male suspect drive off and wrote down his tag numbers, leading to the identification of Walter.