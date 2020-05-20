Harpers Ferry legal showdown shifts to controversial property deal

Harpers Ferry Mayor Wayne Bishop is challenging a development scheme which cuts his town’s elected officials out of the zoning process.

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia’s Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over a disputed town council election in this historic eastern panhandle destination last June.

Though a decision from the justices could be weeks or months away, a legal battle on another front is brewing here.

It involves a Virginia-based developer who is seeking to buy a multi-million dollar property which sits on a spectacular vista over looking the Potomac River. To help, he succeeded in getting the West Virginia state legislature earlier this year to designate the property an economic development tourism enterprise zone.

Harpers Ferry Mayor Wayne Bishop is challenging state “usurpation” of local ordinances and zoning laws. He sees the scheme as a way for the private equity fund behind the developer to draw state funds for the real estate venture.

So Mayor Bishop is going to court.

“It is the unconstitutional for potentially unelected officials to come into the corporation of Harpers Ferry and dictate to a democratically elected body what we should do with our own property, with our own ordinances, with our own laws and our processes. We disagree with that,” proclaims the mayor.

His suit is awaiting a docket assignment, expected in about 30 days.