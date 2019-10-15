Hancock officials are still trying to determine what to do with the museum and visitor’s center that caught fire

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM)– Officials with the town of Hancock are still working to clean up the Hancock Museum and Visitor’s Center that caught on fire back in July.

Town officials are now trying to decide what to do with the space. Some of the wall hangings and posters were destroyed, but a lot of the other items in the museum were able to be salvaged. During the cleanup process certain items from the museum were sent to Frederick to and the D.C. area to be restored. However, it’s unlikely the space will be used as a museum again, simply because the town already has another museum.

“We don’t need to have two museums in Hancock, it was just another way to market the town a little bit,” said Murphy.

David Smith, a former Hancock Town Manager, donated the space to be used a Hancock Museum and Visitor’s Center.