Hair Rescue staff reopen in unique way: focused on homelife

"It wasn't about getting money, it's about how to take care of our family's and our client's at home."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Hair Rescue Salon’s staff say they are re-opening quite differently than other salons, but that’s because they are focused on their own family’s and client’s safety at home.

Their protocols start from the parking lot, the hairdresser will open the salon’s front door for their client and guide them to the chair. On purpose, the chair is the only thing the client will touch and if they want products, a staff member will get them. Scheduling appointments are more stretched out as well because each hairdresser will take up to 25 minutes to clean each station between clients.

“We all have high risk family members at home, so with coming back here, it wasn’t just a quick lets get in here and make money, it was what can we do and how can we prevent spreading covid-19.” said Owner Randy Garber. “We are not only protecting the public but also protecting our homelife as well.”

Hair Rescue is accepting appointments but be sure to wait in your car outside until you are called in.