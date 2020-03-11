Hair Rescue & Lucky’s Legacy creates a bright future for shelter pets

"All pets deserve a second chance, and we're here to help."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– An unlikely partnership is booming in Washington County. Local hair salon “Hair Rescue” goes beyond trimming dead ends and has partnered with Lucky’s Legacy Rescue, a nonprofit rescue that gives animals a second chance.

“Animals are near and dear to all of our hearts, we all have rescues so we wanted to do a step above,” said Hair Rescue Owner Randy Garber. “We wanted to reach out to the locals to see who’s going to the kill shelters, who needs help, so we partnered up with Lucky’s Legacy.

100% of Hair Rescue event proceeds go towards Lucky’s Legacy to fund medical needs and animal-foster parent expenses, and the inspiration comes from Garber’s dog Finn.

“He was a rescue and unfortunately had to go through a lot of surgeries before he was even a year old and very expensive, and a lot of people can’t do that,” said Garber.

Through several events, fundraisers and adoption days, they are hopeful to give foster parents a helping hand in finding a pet’s forever home.

“The end goal is to save as many lives as we can, that’s pretty much it,” said Lucky’s Legacy CEO DJ Stouffer. “I mean we pull dogs from all over the country, but we want to help the dogs in our own community here.”

Hair Rescue will be hosting a Community Yard Sale on Sunday, April 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and all proceeds will go towards Lucky’s Legacy. Also, on Sunday, May 3rd from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. will be their first Adoption Day with many Washington County vendors ready to prepare your future pet with their forever home.

“The end goal, of course, is to get all these dogs into forever homes, continue to do that and hopefully get the kill shelters out of business so they don’t have anything,” said Garber.