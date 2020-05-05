Hagerstown’s VEIP Station conducting drive-thru covid-19 testing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Hagerstown Vehicle Emission Inspection Program station will begin conducting drive-through covid-19 testing appointments for Maryland residents on Tuesday.

Eight different testing sites in Maryland will be open to the public and by law, these testing sites provide the same level of patient privacy as a hospital or any other health care facility. According to Governor Larry Hogan, the Hagerstown site will be the first state-run, drive-thru testing site in Western Maryland.

In order to schedule a covid-19 testing appointment at a VEIP site, individuals should first call a physician and they will assist in ordering and scheduling. Patients must have a health care provider.