Hagerstown’s BPW aims to improve women’s mental & physical health

"You just have to have a reason to live, and mine is my family."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– According to a popular health website Family Education, society plays a large role in women’s unhealthy obsession with body image and weight concerns.

“When we can shift the focus from how we look, what we feel and how we’re here to give and how we’re here to serve then that’s how we become more confident in who we are as women,” said Integrative Nutrition Health Coach Amy Barnette.

The negative body image is exactly what Hagerstown’s Business and Professional Women are trying to prevent. The BPW hosted a dynamic dinner focused strictly on all stages of women’s health.

“My whole life I’ve struggled and even recently, I’ve been in and out of weight watchers and weight programs and now Amy is working with me to try and get my life back on track,” said President HBP Ann Mazingo.

For some women in attendance, crazy, unpredictable daily schedules, stress hormones, and aging are what they call the leading causes of their health struggles.

“It dates back to High School when I described myself as thick, so not only did I struggle with my body and just in terms of being comfortable in my skin but also with my health and nutrition,” said Barnette.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over the past decade, obesity rates of all Americans have nearly doubled causing serious health conditions: Hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes, and Heart Disease. But, Barnette advises to trash the diets and focus solely on nutrition and for some women, the end-goal is simple.

“I think you have to have a purpose in life,” said HBP Member Julianna Albowicz. “For me, I still have four children and 10 grandchildren and I want to see these children grow and in order to do that, I think you want to be the healthiest that you can be.”

Barnette believes in taking her own personal struggles with food to help prevent other women from doubting their self-image.