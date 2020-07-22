Hagerstown YMCA changing summer camp programs to keep kids safe during the COVID-19 pandemic

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — Summer is now in full swing and that would usually mean summer camp for many kids in Washington County. However, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, summer will look a little different for many families.

With many parents returning back to work, they look to places like the YMCA for summer activities for their kids. In the Washington D.C. area, a number of YMCA’s have fully reinstated their summer camp programs. However, that is not the case in Hagerstown. They have not only scaled back group sizes but have prioritized common COVID-19 safety practices.

Rhoni Mills, the director of child care at the Hagerstown YMCA, stated that their summer camp program has seen some major changes all with the safety of the children and staff in mind. She stated that in past years, the campers would take trips to Hershey Park, Six Flags, and other attractions on buses in larger groups.

The program is which is now known as School’s Out- Summer Addition has greatly reduced group sizes to no more than 14 campers and one supervisor per room and have stopped trips completely to create a more safe environment for the program. She also noted that when children are doing activities such as arts and crafts, each camper has their own set of materials to minimise any cross-contamination.

She also emphasized that all campers and staff are wearing masks in common spaces and when social distancing is not possible. She went on to explain that even camper drop off and pick up is done outdoors so the Y can limit the number of people that enter the child care space.

Previously, the Hagerstown YMCA also provided child care for children of essential workers. This essential care was in effect before the School’s Out – Summer Addition program was offered at the YMCA.

While Mills was unable to comment on the decision of the Washington D.C. area YMCA’s, she believes that she is doing all that she can at the Hagerstown YMCA to provide a safe and fun environment for the children even during a pandemic.

For more information on the programs that the Hagerstown YMCA are running this summer, head to their website, YMCAHagerstown.org.