Hagerstown wrestling product continues to train in hopes of competing in the Olympics

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Aaron Brooks is a 2018 North High grad who has had a great wrestling career. In high school, he won seven national championships and followed that up by winning a World Championship. Since then, he has had even more success.

“Two-time Junior National Champion within the past year, two-time world team member and silver medal at juniors and 2017 cadet champ,” said Brooks.

Even with all the accolades, Brooks tries to remain grounded.

“If I win this stuff now like I said, it’s fun, but if I don’t win this stuff later or in the future because you know I’m not grounded from this kind of stuff, it was never worth it,” said Brooks.

Recently, Brooks competed in the junior world championships in Estonia where he lost in the first round. Even though he lost, he says he still loves wrestling and wants to help grow the sport.

“A lot of people aren’t educated about wrestling, and I think that’s why they shy away from it, but once they do educate themselves with it, or someone else educates them, they fall in love with it,” said Brooks.

Brooks spent the last year training but will start his freshman year at Penn State this fall where he will wrestle. Brooks has a tough decision to make. He can redshirt this season and try to qualify for the Olympics or start wrestling at the collegiate level immediately.

“Whatever the choice is, whether I red shirt or not, I’m going to fully commit myself to the task in front, so if it’s to redshirt, I’m committing to training for the Olympics, if it’s not to redshirt, then I’m committed to getting that national title,” said Brooks.