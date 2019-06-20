Hagerstown Traffic Advisory: W. Antietam Street closure

W. Antietam Street will be closed to thru traffic between Walnut Street and Washington Street Thursday evening at 7:30

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — W. Antietam Street will be closed to thru traffic between Walnut Street and Washington Street Thursday evening at 7:30, until about 2 a.m. Friday, according to the City of Hagerstown.

The City said the road closure is due to work crews patching the pavement at the intersection of S. Burhans Blvd. and W. Antietam Street. Local traffic will able to reach properties up to the Burhans Blvd. intersection but will not be able to cross Burhans Blvd. Temporary lane closures and shifts will also be required on Burhans Blvd., but at least one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained. 

Drivers will be forced to detour around the closures via other City streets and will encounter cones, barricades, and other traffic control devices.

Emergency vehicles will not be able to cross over Burhans Blvd. using Antietam Street but will be able to respond to service calls on Antietam Street up to the intersection, according to the City.

