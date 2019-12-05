Hagerstown teen charged as adult in Sunday night shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Hagerstown Police have charged a teen as an adult after 10-15 shots rang out on High Street Sunday night.

17-year-old Malachi Younger is charged with 1st and 2nd attempted first-degree murder and 1st and 2nd degree assault, along with several other misdemeanors.

At 5:54 p.m., police reported to witnesses claiming two gunman were allegedly firing at each other. Upon arrival, officers found groupings of shell casings in different calibers in front of 137 High Street and 145 High Street. Both gunman fled from the scene, but according to court documents, Younger appeared at Meritus Hospital within 14 minutes after police responded to the scene with a gunshot wound to his upper right leg.

Investigators interviewed a witness who saw two males and a female arguing in the street, the document said. That person said one male, later identified as Younger, pulled a handgun and fired in the direction of 137 High St. After Younger fired, the female said the other unidentified male responded back with more gun shots. The female told officers she and the other male were fighting over their personal relationship when Younger stepped in.

Younger is being held without bond, and according to police officials, the second male has yet to be charged.